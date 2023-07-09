LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother of seven just graduated as valedictorian from Keiser University in Lakeland. However, she almost didn’t make it across the stage until she got the motivation to go on after finding a post-it note.

Ashley Payne says she woke up one morning and found a post-it note with a surprising message from her daughter. Four years later, Payne says the message is one big reason why she was able to graduate.

Ashley Payne just earned a nursing degree with an impressive 4.0 GPA. She met her husband when she was 15 years old, and they now have seven children together, or blessings, as Ashley calls them.

“Seven blessings,” said Ashley Payne. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Payne says balancing the responsibilities of raising seven kids in addition to her rigorous studies has only been possible through her strong faith and family support.

She’s familiar with excelling in the classroom after graduating as valedictorian from high school. However, her momentum to go to college was abruptly brought to a standstill.

“In 2019, my mother died,” said Payne. “That was the beginning of the roller coaster. I wasn’t eager to jump into my courses and go to school.”

The thought of pushing through was seemingly impossible until she found a post-it note from her 9-year-old daughter with a simple message.

“Aim for the moon, and if you miss, you may hit a star,” said Payne. “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.”

Her daughter, Lorelai, jotted down those words to encourage her mother to reach her potential.

“I heard it somewhere, and that was the first thing that came to mind,” said Lorelai Payne. “She set her goals and reached them. It inspired me to do the same in my own life.”

Those inspiring words are a simple reminder that kids will follow the example you set.

“I hope they realize there’s no barriers in life,” said Payne. “Just shoot for the stars.”

Payne continues to lean on her faith and family for support. She hopes her story will inspire others to realize that anything is possible.

“God has brought the most incredible motivators into my life. My husband, Joseph, has always prioritized my personal growth and truly emboldened me along the way, and our seven children have been the first to praise me – even at points where I felt pure exhaustion. My support system has been fundamental in the process of this goal, and I look forward to the fruits of our labor as God’s plan unfolds,” said Payne. “Above all else, I want to acknowledge the blessings of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and the continual work he is doing in my life.”

Following graduation, Payne looks forward to earning her Master of Science degree in Nurse-Midwifery at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.