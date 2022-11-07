BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Things are just getting back to normal for Felix Atkinson at Peace River Village Mobile Home Park.

“We’re just glad to be back in our little house,” Atkinson said.

He correctly predicted before Hurricane Ian that his area of the park would be flooded by the Peace River — And it was, for weeks.

Now, with help from his son, Atkinson is placing a tarp on his leaky roof and metal panels around his home to protect against potentially more water from Subtropical Storm Nicole.

However, Atkinson is confident this storm will not be nearly as destructive.

“Two, three, four inches is nothing compared to what just happened to us about a month ago,” Atkinson said.

During Hurricane Ian, the Peace River reached near-record levels and only recently dropped below flood stage.

“That was only just a few days ago when that water did go down so it won’t take much to bring it up, hopefully not that high but that’s why we have to be ready just in case,” said Paul Womble, Polk County Emergency Management Director.

Womble is concerned about how another storm could affect flooding, which is still persistent in other areas.

“We’ve still got water standing in areas that it normally doesn’t in November,” Womble said. “We had a portion of the county just last week, Wednesday night, I had three inches at my house near Highlands City and it filled ditches right back up.”

Womble said power outages are also possible due to fallen trees in the still-saturated ground.

“We’ve got debris on the ground still and power systems may not be completely hardened like they were before Ian, so you add all that up, there’s certainly some potential impacts in the county,” Womble added.

Atkinson is just ready for hurricane season to be over.

“Everybody hates to hear when it starts, I mean, six months of that stuff is really scary as hell but as far as what’s coming now – it’s just icing on the cake,” he said.