POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than a week after arson destroyed a Polk County food pantry and all its contents, including Thanksgiving staples, people were able to line up and receive food to make a turkey dinner.

“A lot of the pantries around here have closed too. So it’s wonderful that, even after that, they all came together,” said Catherine Post, who received food Wednesday.

Post said she was shocked to see reports from News Channel 8 late last week about an arson at New Testament Ministries.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man intentionally set fire to pallets outside the food pantry on S. Combee Road in Lakeland the night of Nov. 15.

In the days since, New Testament Ministries received donations from non-profit organizations, companies and everyday people who wanted to help.

“I just wanted to be a part of this,” said Celeste Johnson, who lives in Tampa.

Johnson saw news reports about the arson and came to the site Wednesday to donate food.

When she saw the volunteers working hard, she decided to stay to help give away food.

“Any time something happens of this magnitude when they’re trying to help other people and they just lose everything. Then yea, of course, it touches my heart,” she said.

On Monday, Tampa-based Metropolitan Ministries donated 500 turkeys and boxes of food to make side dishes.

Tuesday morning, Colorado Boxed Beef donated 208 turkeys.

Director of Sales Todd Osstra told News Channel 8 he had a discussion with staff Monday about the impacts of the arson on the community and decided to donate their surplus of turkeys.

Volunteer Kerry Brown said the pantry’s founder, Dais Abraham, has helped provide food to her students at Bartow High School.

“When I heard about this, it was time for us to give back to him for all that he’s done for us,” she said.

Abraham was telling volunteers to give people whatever amount of food they needed, adding “we got plenty.”

Abraham said he received up to 1,200 donated turkeys since the arson.

Any extra will be kept in freezers for future distribution.

“It’s amazing. It is beyond our expectation. It has really turned out to be much more than we thought we could,” Abraham told News Channel 8.

New Testament Ministries will be back for its regular food distribution next Wednesday afternoon.