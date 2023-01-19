LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Advocates for a man seen on video being punched and tased by Lakeland police officers are seeking a stiffer punishment for the officers.

“That’s a beginning. That’s a beginning,” Antwan Glover, the man shown in the video said.

Chief Sam Taylor announced Wednesday evening he had learned of new information regarding the December 18th incident with Glover.

“We have decided it is prudent to place Detective Dillon Cornn and Officers Anton Jefferson and Jason McCain on a modified duty status effective immediately,” Chief Taylor wrote in a statement.

Officers pulled over Glover on 9th Street West for not wearing a seatbelt.

The officers said they smelled marijuana. Glover said he had a medical marijuana license with him. Glover ended up on the ground being tased and punched by the officers.

In the affidavit, officers claimed Glover resisted arrest and put an officer in a headlock, which Glover denies.

Leaders from Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc. and the Poor & Minority Justice Association are calling on the officers to be arrested.

“We do applaud the chief for his partial accountability, but this is nowhere near the repercussions that needs to be taken against these officers for this behavior,” said Pastor Carl Soto with Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc.

“This is the type of mess that’s going on in the city and nobody’s holding them accountable. I say that these officers need some bracelets,” said Pastor Clayton Cowart with Poor & Minority Justice Association.

The leaders say they have heard from several members of the public about similar allegations against the officers, some of whom were at Thursday’s press conference.

“Since the stories have aired, our phones are blowing up and our inboxes are blowing up with people like this,” said Cowart.

“This pattern of violent behavior is inexcusable, it’s definitely concerning,” said Soto.