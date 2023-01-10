LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Antwan Glover, 36, said he was in the back of a police cruiser, thanking God he was alive.

“I cried. I just thanked God that they didn’t kill me that night. Regardless of what else happened, I just thanked God that I still had my life,” said Glover.

Glover was stopped by Lakeland police just after midnight on Dec. 18 on 9th Street West.

Officers noticed Glover was not wearing a seatbelt while driving between 3-5 miles per hour, according to his arrest affidavit.

Officers saw and smelled marijuana and ordered Glover out of the car.

“As I proceeded to get out the car, I’m telling him, ‘Sir I have my medical marijuana license.’ But it’s like it went in one ear and out the other,” said Glover.

The marijuana was not in its sealed, original dispensary container and officers could not locate a medical marijuana license, according to the arrest affidavit.

Then, Glover said, as he removed a bag from his shoulder, he was thrown to the ground.

“I began to get kneed, kicked, punched repeatedly by these officers,” said Glover.

In the affidavit, officers claimed Glover resisted arrest and put an officer in a headlock, which Glover denies.

The affidavit does not mention the officers punching Glover, which is seen in the video.

Instead, it says officers were able to place Glover in handcuffs after using the agency-issued “Conducted Energy Weapon,” also known as a taser.

“All incidents involving protective actions taken by officers are reviewed by their chain of command and our Office of Professional Standards. It is not our policy to comment on any actions currently under review,” wrote Lakeland Police spokesperson Robin Tillett in a statement.

“We are demanding the arrest of all four officers who chose to willfully violated the civil rights of Mr. Glover,” said Pastor Carl Soto, vice president and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk, in a news conference in front of the Lakeland police station Tuesday afternoon.

Soto also said he intends to meet with representatives from the Department of Justice to seek intervention in the case.

“How can a civil traffic violation, stop, a seatbelt violation turn into a full-fledged physical assault?” asked Soto.

Soto called for the release of body camera footage from the incident, as Lakeland Police began rolling out the cameras in early December.

At the time of Glover’s arrest, these officers did not have body-worn cameras, according to Tillett.

As of Tuesday, 170 of the 250 ordered cameras have been issued.