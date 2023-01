Baby Luna Rose Babington with her parents, Shelby Jones and Cody Babington (Credit: AdventHealth)

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a new year and with that brings new life!

AdventHealth Heart of Florida said it welcomed baby Luna Rose Babington at 1:54 a.m. Sunday morning at its hospital in Davenport, making her their first baby of 2023.

Baby Luna weighed six pounds 5.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

“Her parents, Shelby Jones and Cody Babington, are over the moon at the birth of their daughter,” the hospital said in a statement.