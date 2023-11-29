FILE: Previous coverage of the abandoned newborn in Mulberry.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An abandoned baby girl who was left on a small hill in Mulberry on Jan. 28, 2023, has been adopted nearly one year later.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared the good news on Wednesday of baby Angel Grace, named by Sheriff Grady Judd, being officially adopted.

When the infant was found earlier this year, she was wrapped in a blanket, still attached to the placenta and umbilical cord. That night, the temperature was in the lower 50’s.

Polk County Fire Rescue determined the baby had been born about an hour before she was found, which was around 1:47 a.m.

A nearby resident heard a baby crying and called 911. The mother was never found or identified.

“We are thrilled to share with you these photos from this morning of this precious angel with her new mom and dad, along with PCSO’s Detective Green and Sgt. Ryan,” the sheriff’s department wrote.