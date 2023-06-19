FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Community members gathered near Frostproof High School Monday for a vigil in honor of 17-year-old Jose Torres, who died Sunday in an incident on Lake Clinch.

Torres was operating a jet ski Sunday night with a 15-year-old passenger. Polk County deputies think Torres made a turn, sending him and his passenger into the water. Torres was not wearing a life jacket. The passenger was wearing a life jacket, and was able to swim back to the vessel, but could not find Torres. Deputies searched the lake for hours before finding his body in 20 feet of water just after midnight.

“The most competitive kid that I’ve ever coached out here in Frostproof. It’s a tragic loss for the community, the team, for everyone,” said Gio Fazzani, a soccer coach.

Hundreds gathered on a soccer field near the high school where Torres once played, sharing stories and a word of prayer.

“Energetic, lovable, kind, aggressive. He’d always have a smile on his face. I’ll hold many memories of him,” said Jose Trejo, the victim’s cousin.

Former teammates signed one of Torres’ jerseys to give to his family. Friends have also set up a GoFundMe page, which school leaders say will be used to help the family pay for funeral expenses.