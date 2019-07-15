Cemetery mystery: Haines City looking to match owners with cemetery plots

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Haines City officials are trying to match 365 cemetery plots with owners or descendants of owners half a century after the plots were purchased.

“It’s possible that they’re still alive but it’s also possible that maybe they had passed on and their families are just unaware that they own these spaces,” City Clerk Linda Bourgeois said.

The city will transfer the ownership of the plots to descendants if proof is provided.

The vacant plots are in the original section of Forest Hill cemetery on E. Grace Avenue.

“I’m a history buff. I like to research and one of my main goals is to find these individuals and or family members so we can make them whole,” said Bourgeois.

Forest Hill Cemetery was managed decades ago by a private funeral home, Bourgeois said.

The records were handwritten and unclear. They lacked details like full names and contact information.

The city took over the cemetery management around the 1970s. A few years ago, they started working on a project to go digital. Information about the plots is now available online.

“As we were digitizing, walking it, tightening the records up, that is when we discovered there were a lot of [plots] out here that were vacant and then those vacancies became ‘ok, when were they purchased? Do we have deeds?’” asked Bourgeois.

Deeds are nowhere to be found for spaces purchased more than 50 years ago.

“We do recognize the handwritten records as if there was a deed on file and then we would take it to the next level and actually produce one for their heirs that come forward,” said Bourgeois.

The city has released a list of names and is already receiving calls from owners and/or potential descendants.

Plots are eligible for transfer under “presumption of abandonment” if they were purchased in the original section of Forest Hill before Dec. 31, 1968.

If you think yourself or a relative purchased one of these plots contact the City Clerk’s Office at (863) 421-3600 ext. 5114 to schedule an appointment. You will need to show proof of relationship to the owner.

The following names are the ones listed by the city as owning a plot that is presumed to be abandoned:

