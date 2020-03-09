97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 97-year-old World War II veteran is Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s latest honorary deputy.

Jordan Jerome “JJ” Corbett, was sworn into office as Honorary Deputy Sheriff on Sunday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to a Facebook post from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Corbett after attending Union Academy in Bartow served his country after being drafted into the US Army as part of the first black paratrooper unit during WWII.

After the war and college, Corbett returned home to Bartow and Union Academy to teach mathematics and begin a coaching career that would span 30 years. He was an assistant coach for both the football and Track and Field team.

After, he took his expertise to Bartow High School where he organized the Bartow Invitational Track Meet from 1971-1980, an event that now bears his name.

Corbett retired in 1980, but continued his involvement with athletics serving as a track & field official for 14 years and occupied a seat on the Polk County school board.

He was also active in his community, acting as a board member for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Goodwill of Polk County, as well as chairman for the United Way of Central Florida.

Corbett received the first Bartow American Legend Award in 2005 and is a recipient of the Rotary Community Service Award.