97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 97-year-old World War II veteran is Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s latest honorary deputy.

Jordan Jerome “JJ” Corbett, was sworn into office as Honorary Deputy Sheriff on Sunday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to a Facebook post from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Corbett after attending Union Academy in Bartow served his country after being drafted into the US Army as part of the first black paratrooper unit during WWII.

After the war and college, Corbett returned home to Bartow and Union Academy to teach mathematics and begin a coaching career that would span 30 years. He was an assistant coach for both the football and Track and Field team.

After, he took his expertise to Bartow High School where he organized the Bartow Invitational Track Meet from 1971-1980, an event that now bears his name.

Corbett retired in 1980, but continued his involvement with athletics serving as a track & field official for 14 years and occupied a seat on the Polk County school board.

He was also active in his community, acting as a board member for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Goodwill of Polk County, as well as chairman for the United Way of Central Florida.

Corbett received the first Bartow American Legend Award in 2005 and is a recipient of the Rotary Community Service Award.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss