TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies have found the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell into Lake Anne Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who is said to be from Port St. Lucie, was with his father and two brothers on a pontoon boat when he fell over without a life jacket.

The 9-year-old was then hit by the boat’s propeller.

Deputies said the boy’s father tried to jump into the water to look for his son but couldn’t find him. Meanwhile, one of the surviving children called 911.

PCSO’s Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART), Aviation Unit, and Drone Units spent days looking for the child along with Polk County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

However, rescue efforts were hampered by the lake’s depth and poor visibility, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

“It’s a tragedy, and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy,” Judd said in a statement Monday.