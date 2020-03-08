9-year-old among 2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year-old child and a 59-year-old man were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Haines City Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on US-17/92 near Bates Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a black Toyota 4Runner occupied by a woman and two children from Waverly, Florida. Alexayra Morales, 34, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital for treatment. Two child passengers, 9-year-old Yaliz Morales and 13-year-old Luz Morales, were flown to another hospital in Orlando.

Yaliz was declared deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital. Luz’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The driver of a second vehicle in the crash, Keith Mitchell, 59, was ejected in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. Mitchell was a Davenport, Florida resident.

The driver of the third vehicle, Humberto Lucero, 60, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No criminal charges are expected to come of the investigation, police said.

This story will be updated.