8th case of rabies confirmed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section has confirmed the eight positive rabies case in the county this year.

On Aug. 18, a resident on CR 630 West in Frostproof reported she found a bat in her family’s yard.

Animal Control impounded the bat and sent it for rabies testing. The testing came back positive for rabies.

“Please call Polk County Animal Control immediately if you find a diseased or injured animal such as a bat, fox, or raccoon, in your neighborhood. Do not interact with it. Luckily it doesn’t appear this family actually touched this diseased bat, but they are in contact with the Department of Health due to their exposure, as a precaution.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff