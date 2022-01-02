83-year-old Davenport woman killed on New Year’s Day after driving wrong way, hitting power pole

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport woman died on New Year’s Day after a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on US Highway 27, south of Bella Citta Boulevard as Helen McDonald, 83, was driving south on the highway.

The sheriff’s office said McDonald crossed the grass median and drove across three northbound lanes before hitting a power pole. It is not known why McDonald’s car went off-course.

Polk County Fire Rescue took McDonald to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, but she was declared dead shortly after getting there.

The sheriff’s office said U.S. Highway 27 was closed for around four hours after the incident.