TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies arrested a woman Thursday after a wellbeing check uncovered a serious case of neglect of an 82-year-old disabled woman and numerous animals, the sheriff’s office said.

A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, deputies went to a home on Pope Lane near Bethlehem Road where they found a home that smelled strongly of ammonia both outside and inside.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said suspect Sharon Cochran, 57, kept 35 cats and a dog in the home, which had feces all over the floor of the house along with piles of trash. Several cats were said to be in bad condition and underweight.

Also in the home was an 82-year-old woman with limited mobility who was supposed to be under Cochran’s care, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said aside from the trash and feces, the home had a broken air conditioning unit that kept air from properly circulating in the house and making it hard to breathe.

According to the release, there was an ammonia level of 15 ppm in the home. For reference, the normal breathing air level is zero.

“This is the second case in a week where we have found a woman who, thinking she is helping, ended up hoarding animals,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The victim is now in the care of other family members, and the animals are being examined by our Animal Control veterinary staff. It is our hope they will be rehabilitated and able to be adopted out to loving homes.”

Cochran was charged with neglect of an elderly person and 36 counts of animal neglect.