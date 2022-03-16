POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were hospitalized Sunday for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Authorities were called to the Sleep Inn & Suites Lakeland located at 4321 Lakeland Park Drive late Sunday morning after several guests said they were not feeling well. A news release said the guests reported smelling “a strange odor” in their hotel rooms.

When first responders checked the rooms on the second floor, they measured carbon monoxide (CO)

readings of approximately 160 PPM. For reference, the OSHA Permissible Exposure Limit for an 8-hour exposure period is 5,000 ppm, according to the USDA.

Authorities said the source of the carbon monoxide was discovered to be within a riser room with commercial water heaters. A venting pipe was disconnected, and the reported level of CO was 550 PPM.

After testing additional floors, fire crews opened all windows and doors to allow the property to ventilate. The building was cleared once a reading of 0 PPM was measured.

A total of eight patients, including four adults and four children, were transported to local hospitals for carbon monoxide poisoning.