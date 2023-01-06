POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.

“I know. I’m sorry. I was scared because I saw you and my license is suspended,” he told a deputy, according to his arrest affidavit.

He was arrested in February 2022 for reckless driving, knowingly driving while driver’s license suspended, and unlawful possession of a suspended driver’s license.

“That’s totally insane. Anybody driving that fast needs their head examined,” said I-4 driver Wayne Sharp. “They need their license taken and they need to be gotten off the road.”

That was just one of 286 drivers the Polk County Sheriff’s Office cited for driving over 100 miles per hour on I-4 in 2022.

“You can’t drive 100 miles an hour on the interstate without weaving in and out of traffic. That constitutes reckless driving,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Sheriff Judd said he began a targeted effort in unmarked vehicles in recent years after seeing an increase in reckless driving.

“We’re remarkably concerned when nationwide, Interstate 4 is known as the most dangerous road in America. That’s unacceptable,” he said.

According to his office, deputies stopped more than 6,900 vehicles and issued 5,297 citations last year. In all, 169 drivers were arrested on charges including reckless driving, racing, DUI, and knowingly driving with no driver’s license.

“If you’re driving recklessly on Interstate 4, when we stop you, we’re going to put you in handcuffs, take you to jail and tow your vehicle,” Sheriff Judd said.

Interstate 4 is the main corridor connecting millions of people between Tampa and Orlando.

It is known for its backups and speeding.

“Been traveling I-4 probably for 40 years and it’s been a mess ever since. A lot of traffic, lot of congestion, people speeding where they shouldn’t be speeding,” said Leo Mascitto, a driver.

“People zig-zagging between lanes and just 20 minutes ago there was a guy who came from the right lane to the left lane, came back to the middle lane, almost caused a major accident,” said Jose Ramos, a driver.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated three fatal crashes on I-4 in 2022 and 260 total traffic crashes through October 31.

These citations, arrests and investigations do not include cases from other law enforcement agencies, including Florida Highway Patrol.