70-year-old woman dies following Christmas Eve shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the victims in Thursday night’s shooting in Lakeland has died, police say.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Amos Avenue near Whitehurst Street shortly before 6 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found four victims — a 70-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 39-year-old female, and a 13-year-old female — all with gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Shortly after arriving at Lakeland Regional Health, the 70-year-old victim died from her injuries. The other victims, who are all related, have varying levels of conditions but are expected to be okay.

Later on, the police department said a 19-year-old male also showed up at Lakeland Regional Health with a gunshot wound. His injuries came from the shooting and are not believed to be life-threatening.

Prior to the shooting, a 15-year-old male, who is related to the victims, was involved in an altercation with other people at a separate location. That altercation, police say, carried over to the home on Amos Avenue.

At some point, shots were fired by both a resident of the home and by the individuals who arrived at the house related to the earlier conflict, according to LPD.

Detectives and the State Attorney’s Office officials are working to conduct interviews and follow-up on leads related to all parties involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477, dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.