WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old girl was killed in a Winter Haven rollover crash on Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Cypress Gardens Road around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said the girl’s father was driving a pickup truck south on Cypress Gardens Road behind an orange 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Cobalt driver started slowing down to make a left-hand turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard. According to a preliminary report, the pickup truck driver began to pass the Cobalt on the left, thinking the driver was turning right.

Deputies said the Cobalt’s front driver side hit the back of the pickup truck’s passenger side, causing it to rotate and roll over.

The pickup truck driver and his daughter were taken to a hospital. The driver suffered no serious injuries, but his daughter suffered severe head trauma and later died.

The Cobalt driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.