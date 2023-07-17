LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is investigating after a 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a pickup truck Sunday night.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Williamstown Boulevard around 9:12 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian. When police arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man.

LPD said the man had been struck by a 2016 Nissan pickup truck. First responders began life-saving measures on the 62-year-old, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the information gathered at the scene, officers said they believe the man was walking in the westbound lane, crossing Williamstown Boulevard, when he was fatally struck.

Police said the driver of the truck, Kenneth Spencer Hudson, 42, of Lakeland, was driving westbound on Williamstown Boulevard right before the crash. LPD said Hudson stopped immediately after the crash and remained at the scene.

Following the crash, the roadway was closed for around two and a half hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victim due to the open investigation in accordance with Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Inspector Ofc. Camilo Almeida camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.