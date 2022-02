BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department says a 6-year-old and an adult were seriously injured after a dirt bike crash.

According to police, the adult was traveling west on Summerlin Street when a child crossed in front of the dirt bike. As a result, the dirt bike struck the child causing multiple injuries.

The child and the adult are in serious condition and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story check back for updates.