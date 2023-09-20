POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy drowned overnight at a home in a Polk County neighborhood.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue crews were called to a home in Indian Lakes Estates around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 6-year-old boy drowning.
First responders took the boy to a nearby hospital, where he died.
A death investigation is underway.
No other information was available.
