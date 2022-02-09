6-year-old Bartow boy struck by dirt bike passes away

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Bartow boy has passed away after being hit by a dirt bike while on his way home from school.

According to Bartow police, 6-year-old Mikey Almeida passed away after suffering several broken bones, has been diagnosed with extensive brain damage, and has not yet woken up.

According to his father Brandon, Mikey Almeida was getting off the school bus excited to show his mother a reward he had received from his teacher. The Bartow Police Department says Almeida crossed in front of a dirt bike and was struck.

Bartow police say the driver of the dirt bike – an 18-year-old – is still in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.