$5K reward offered for Polk County murder suspect

Polk County

(Photo: Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heartland Crime Stoppers has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old murder suspect.

Reinaldo Ramirez-Peraza is wanted for his involvement in the shooting death of 50-year-old Raidel Armas Gonzalez, according to their post on social media.

Gonzalez was shot and killed at a marijuana grow house on Fernandez Street in Wahneta on the evening of Dec. 18, authorities said.

More than 160 pounds of marijuana was found inside the home, according to deputies.

“This is another example demonstrating the connection between drugs, violence, and death. Illegal marijuana cultivation is a large, dangerous, and violent business,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in December. “The myth that the manufacture and trafficking of illegal drugs, including marijuana, is somehow a non-violent, non-lethal, not serious crime, is a lie. Try telling Mr. Gonzalez’s family, or the innocent people who live in this neighborhood, that the manufacture, sale, and use of illegal drugs are not serious, dangerous, and deadly.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Fulcher at 863-287-8360. To be eligible for the $5000.00 cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226- TIPS (8477).

