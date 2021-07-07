$5000 reward offered for info on suspects in deadly gas station homicide in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A $5000 reward is being offered for information on two suspects in a deadly shooting at a Mobil gas station on July 4, according to Lakeland police.

Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is offering the reward to help identify a pair of men seen in surveillance video that are believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.

Lakeland police say shortly after midnight, a 34-year-old man was filling gas at the Mobil Gas Station on West Memorial Boulevard when two people approached him from a flat gray Dodge Challenger on an adjacent street.

Police say the victim attempted to run away when he was shot multiple times. First responders took the victim to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Those who have information on the suspects can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida for the reward by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.