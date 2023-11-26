AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old was killed Saturday night in a crash between a car and an Auburndale police truck that was responding to an emergency, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 9:58 p.m. at the intersection of US-92 and Havendale Boulevard.

Investigators said an Auburndale police sergeant was driving to an emergency situation at Winter Haven Road, where a deputy had gotten into a fight with a suspect.

However, as the sergeant drove east on US-92, a Kia sedan drove into the sergeant’s path, causing the police officer to crash into the civilian vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sergeant did have his lights and sirens on. The driver of the sedan, who drove into the intersection after the light turned green, said she heard police sirens but moved into the intersection because the car next to her moved forward.

Multiple witnesses confirmed that the light turned green, but traffic stayed mostly still for the police truck.

While the Kia’s driver suffered a broken wrist, a 5-year-old riding in the back seat died after being taken to the hospital, deputies said.

“Both drivers were determined to have been wearing a seat belt, but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated,” the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, no charges are expected.