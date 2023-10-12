POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving five vehicles left one person dead in Haines City Wednesday evening.

The driver of a Ford F-350 was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 17/92, near the intersection at Dyson Road around 5:30 p.m. when he attempted to go around another vehicle and lost control. The pickup slid and rotated, hitting another truck.

Deputies said the crash had minor damage with no injuries.

As the Ford continued to spin, it crossed into the median and into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a 32-year-old Poinciana man driving a Subaru. The Subaru went off the road and into a ditch, killing the driver at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ford then flipped onto the driver’s side in the eastbound lanes when the victim’s wife, who had been driving behind him, struck the Ford. Officials said the wife was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

Another vehicle traveling eastbound traveled past the crashes, through the debris, and went off the road, hitting an embankment, according to deputies.

The roads were closed for nearly five hours during the investigation, and it remains ongoing.