POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County detectives announced Friday they arrested five people on hundreds of combined child phonography charges at the end of June.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jerry Wilson, 59, of Mulberry, Christopher Montalvo, 26, of Lakeland, Shane Dugan, 21, of Lakeland, Demian Veliz, 55, of Davenport and Bryant Whatley, 19, of Lake Alfred.

The arrests were made after PCSO said they got tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about suspects possibly transmitting or downloading harmful images.

Deputies said they found child porn on each of the suspects’ devices after serving search warrants at each of their homes. Some images were of children as young as six months old being sexually battered, according to PCSO.

“Through our partnership with NCMEC and concerned citizens who saw something and said something, we are able to take criminals who engage in the child pornography trade off the street,” Polk County Grady Judd said. “Those who buy, sell, trade, and download child sex abuse images support lead to further child abuse and create more child victims. Please, if you see something while you are online or on mobile apps, say something. Contact your local law enforcement agency or go to NCMEC’s CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/ to report suspicious online activity.”

Detectives said Wilson was actively downloading child pornography when they served a search warrant on his home. He faces 330 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography. He also allegedly told detectives he’d been watching child pornography his whole life.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail on July 1 and is being held on a $4.9 million bond.

Montalvo faces 120 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and one count promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was taken to the Polk County Jail on June 27 on a $1.2 million bond.

Dugan faces 10 possession of child pornography charges. Veliz was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count promoting a sexual performance by a child. Whatley faces possession of child pornography and promoting a sexual performance by a child charges.

Detectives said none of the images found appear to be of Polk County children and they are working to identify them.

More charges could be filed if more images are found. The investigation is ongoing.