4th person dies after Polk County crash; 2 hurt, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fourth person has died after a crash that happened just east of Haines City on Monday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said three people had died in a crash on Lake Hatchineha Road near Watkins Road around noon Monday. Three others were flown to area hospitals as trauma alerts. One, a man, has since passed away, deputies said on Tuesday.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash. The sheriff’s office said one of the two cars involved caught fire, and that all the victims were adults, but did not disclose any further details, saying they expected to release further information later in the day.

Lake Hatchineha Road was closed for several hours, but was back open Monday night.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information about the crash. This story will be updated.