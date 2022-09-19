TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 42nd annual Lake Morton swan roundup is set to take place on Oct. 18.

The original swans of Lake Morton were gifted to the city of Lakeland by Queen Elizabeth II, for $300 for the swan’s travel.

On Oct. 18, the City of Lakeland Parks & Recreation division will carefully gather the swans to get them ready for their yearly veterinarian appointments. The swans will be confined in holding pens on the south side of the lake before their exams from My Pet’s Animal Hospital.

The swan round-up allows the city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department to closely monitor the health of Lakeland’s swan population.

“The Lake Morton swans are a community icon and families have been interacting with the birds for decades. It is very important to us to make sure our Lakeland flock is doing well so we schedule the Swan Roundup each year with the primary purpose to check on the health of our birds,” said Bob Donahay, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts.