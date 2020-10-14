$400k worth of meth seized in Polk County drug trafficking bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects, two of them in the U.S. illegally, on drug trafficking charges after seizing seven kilos of meth in an undercover operation.

Undercover detectives arranged a face-to-face drug transaction with Kevin Nieto-Figueroa, 21, and Myra Meraz, 20, on October 4 at a location in Winter Haven. The detectives said the suspects removed five kilograms of meth from their vehicle and placed it in the undercover cop car.

They were immediately arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned Figueroa picked up the meth in Atlanta, Georgia. He had allegedly been communicating with someone in Mexico who had put him in touch with a distributer in Colorado, 26-year-old Christian Garcia-Cornejo.

Polk County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia-Cornejo and on October 5, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and will eventually transfer him to Polk County.

“Those coming into our country illegally with the sole intent to commit crimes must be held accountable and ultimately returned to their country of origin,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Through strong law enforcement partnerships and great detective work, our community is safer because these dangerous drugs – and dealers – have been removed from our streets.”

