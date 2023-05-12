LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Police Department said it is looking for four individuals who may have information related to an infant’s death.

Police said at around 6:03 a.m. Thursday, an infant’s body was found wrapped in a bag in a dumpster behind some businesses at 3625 South Florida Avenue.

The department posted photos of four individuals who are believed to have information on the death.

They also released a photo of a vehicle related to the investigation.

If you know anything, call Detective Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971 or email him at neal.robertson@lakelandgov.net.

You can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or the website https://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.