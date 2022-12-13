SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sanford are asking for help in identifying four people believed to have been involved in stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Walmart.

The Sanford Police Department said three men and a woman entered the Walmart on South Orlando Drive on Nov. 26 when they headed to the electronics department.

There, the group selected several iPads, Apple watches, and laptops that were worth $9,587 with the help of an employee.

According to the department, the four thieves got the employee to hit the “cash out” button on the register and give them a receipt.

Using the receipt, the group walked out of the Walmart with the stolen goods, police said.

Those with information on who these people may be are asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.