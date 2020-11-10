4 teens charged with attempted murder after running over Lakeland mom

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teens were charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over a Lakeland mother, leaving her in critical condition, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Stansell, and three other teenagers, ages, 14 and 16, were charged with multiple felonies in connection with the incident, which appears to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the teens and the victim’s son.

Deputies said the teens came to the victim’s home on Monday afternoon and banged on the door, then they attacked her son when he came out to the carport. Video evidence shows the teens at the home.

Deputies said the teenagers ran off when the boy’s mother came home. She followed them and stood in the roadway to take photos with her cell phone while they got into a van across the street.

“Though there was enough room for the van to maneuver around her as she stood in the roadway, Stansell intentionally ran into her, then over her, before fleeing the scene,” authorities said in a news release.

There were several eyewitnesses to the crime, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in “very critical condition.”

Stansell was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, burglary with assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The other three were each arrested and charged with felony attempted murder and burglary with assault. News Channel 8 is not naming those suspects because they are minors.

“This was a coordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead. I can’t even fathom teenagers doing something so heinous. Our prayers are with this family,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

