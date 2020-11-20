1 dead, 3 injured in Haines City shooting, investigation underway

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person had died and three people were injured in a shooting in Haines City late Thursday night.

Police were called to 15th Street NE near E. Johnson Avenue around 9 p.m. for the shooting.

According to Haines City Police Chief James Elensky, the shooting was a drive by with the shooter targeting a group under a carport.

The three injured victims were taken from the scene to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims is currently unknown.

Right now, detectives do not have a suspect in custody or a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.