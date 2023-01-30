POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were killed in four separate crashes in Polk County over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash happened early Saturday in Winter Haven.

Deputies said 26-year-old Freddie Wardlaw, III of Winter Haven, was driving a motorcycle around 1:51 a.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Cypress Gardens Road.

Detectives said Wardlaw was speeding on Cypress Gardens Boulevard and hit a curb while entering a slight curve in the roadway. He then struck a Mid Florida Credit Union sign.

Deputies said Wardlaw was wearing a helmet but he suffered blunt force trauma injuries. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the second deadly crash happened around 8:11 p.m. Saturday on US 27 near Charles Street in the Frostproof area.

Deputies said 38-year-old Bryam Torres was found with life-threatening injuries and flown to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Investigators said Torres was traveling north on US 27 when his SUV left the roadway in a slight curve. They said the SUV flipped several times, causing Torres to be ejected.

Deputies said Torres was not wearing a seatbelt.

The third fatal crash happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland.

Detectives said a Toyota had been traveling east on New Tampa Highway and a Chevy was going west. As the two vehicles approached each other, deputies said the Chevy crossed over the center line and struck the Toyota.

Investigators said 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata of Lakeland, the Toyota driver, died at the scene.

Two people in the Chevy were taken to the hospital.

On Sunday evening, deputies said they investigated another deadly crash in the Dundee area.

Investigators said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Michael Huggins of Haines City, was traveling on US 27 when he collided with the back of a semi truck’s trailer.

Witnesses said Huggins swerved at the last moment, trying to miss the trailer. However, he collided with the rear passenger side of the trailer. Huggins died at the scene.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.