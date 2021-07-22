32 suspects charged in undercover drug trafficking investigation in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to announce the results of an undercover drug trafficking investigation Thursday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was conducted by the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in the Lake Wales area.

In total, 32 suspects were charged, 29 of which were arrested and three others have a warrant.

The suspects face a total of 301 felonies and 134 misdemeanors, the sheriff’s office says. Their combined criminal histories include 314 total felonies and 331 total misdemeanors.

Deputies say the total amount of drugs seized is:

Approximately 22.4 pounds of marijuana seized (street value: approximately $100,000)

Approximately 4.3 pounds of methamphetamine seized (street value: approximately $97,950)

Approximately 1.7 pounds of cocaine seized (street value: approximately $81,000)

Approximately 36.3 grams of Ecstasy (street value: approximately $3,630)

Approximately 32 bags of THC candy (street value: approximately $640)

Approximately 2.5 grams of heroin (street value: approximately $500)

Approximately 5 grams of oxycodone seized (street value: approximately $100) with a total street value of $283,820.

You can watch Sheriff Judd’s press conference on WFLA.com or the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.