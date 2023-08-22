DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 3-year-old boy was reported missing after he wandered away from his Davenport home early Tuesday.

Deputies said Thomas Owen Santos was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of Acorn Court in Davenport.

He is 3′ tall, 44 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be wearing blue Baby Shark pajamas.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas is diagnosed with autism.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.