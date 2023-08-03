LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenagers were killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened in front of the Northtowne Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 98 North around 10:45 p.m.

Lakeland police said the three teenagers were in the same vehicle.

The teens’ ages and names have not been released. Lakeland police said they are trying to notify the families involved.

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 North were closed for several hours due to the crash. They have since been reopened.