3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men and a woman with 54 combined felonies were arrested again Sunday after their car drove into a home in Lakeland.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Sarena Stokes (the driver), 51-year-old John Sumner, and 47-year-old Donald Reams after finding their sedan inside a bedroom of a home on Mt. Tabor Road just after midnight.

Investigators said the trio’s vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, crashed through some mailboxes, went through a field, and slammed into the home. There were people inside the house at the time, but no one inside the bedroom the car crashed into.

Immediately following the crash, deputies said two residents of the home ran into the bedroom and tried to keep the suspects from running away from the scene, but deputies said Stokes and Reams got away. They eventually returned.

Above is a video of the vehicle being removed from the home.

All three suspects face charges from the crash.

