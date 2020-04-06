3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home, deputies say

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men and a woman with 54 combined felonies were arrested again Sunday after their car drove into a home in Lakeland.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Sarena Stokes (the driver), 51-year-old John Sumner, and 47-year-old Donald Reams after finding their sedan inside a bedroom of a home on Mt. Tabor Road just after midnight.

Investigators said the trio’s vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, crashed through some mailboxes, went through a field, and slammed into the home. There were people inside the house at the time, but no one inside the bedroom the car crashed into.

Immediately following the crash, deputies said two residents of the home ran into the bedroom and tried to keep the suspects from running away from the scene, but deputies said Stokes and Reams got away. They eventually returned.

Above is a video of the vehicle being removed from the home.

All three suspects face charges from the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa"

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars"

Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights"

Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition"

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss