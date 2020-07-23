3 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck three pedestrians in Polk County Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the Cypress Point subdivision, a gated community just off of Old Lake Wilson Road in Loughman.

The sheriff’s office said the pedestrians were taken to the hosptial, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The vehicle was found on Old Still Dean Road, but authorities are still searching for the driver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

