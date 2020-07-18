LIVE: Sheriff Judd to address fishing trip triple homicide

Polk County

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in Frostproof Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the three men were fishing at Lake Streety off US Hwy 27 just prior to being killed.

Sheriff Grady Judd was scheduled to address the media at 9:30 a.m., but has since delayed the start of the news conference by about 45 minutes.

This story will be updated.

