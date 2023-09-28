LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Lakeland teens were arrested in connection to a series of Polk County drive-by shootings “motivated by revenge,” according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the most recent drive-by shooting, which took place at a home in the area of Chestnut Road and West Parker Street in West Lakeland early Wednesday, led investigators back to three teenage suspects who were aged 14, 16, and 17 years old.

When canvassing the scene, detectives found nine bullet casings and damage to a vehicle parked at the home. Four people were inside at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

One victim told detectives he and his friend stopped associating with the suspects, which “didn’t sit well with them.”

Another victim friend told deputies they had survived two other drive-by shootings, one on Aug. 9 and another on Sep. 20. that deputies had already been investigating.

“The same three suspects were out there putting innocent lives at risk, motivated by revenge—in essence because their feelings were hurt that the victims didn’t want to be around them anymore,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The suspects, who WFLA has chosen not to identify due to their age, were each charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle, shooting in a residential area, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and culpable negligence.

“They wanted to act like some big bad-boys, and now they’re charged with big bad-boy crimes,” Sheriff Judd added.