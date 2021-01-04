3 in custody after FWC officer run over by ATV in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Three men suspected of “jumping” a Florida wildlife officer and running him over with an ATV are now in custody, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range when he noticed the three men shining a spotlight onto the property. The men were in ATVs.

The officer began following them and heard the sound of gunfire. When he approached the men and took their shotguns, one of them “jumped” the officer and started fighting with him. Then a second joined in, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident. The officer was taken to a local hospital and was later released.

Two suspects, Michel Amalfi, 45, and Lazaro Milian, 44, of Miami, were arrested Sunday. A third suspect, Rodrigo Alberto Mato La Rosa, was later apprehended in South Florida, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities said Amafi faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, keeping a nuisance injurious to health.

Milan faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, keeping a nuisance injurious to health, unauthorized possession of crate, and a warrant out of Miami-Dade County for violation of probation (grand theft).

La Rosa faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He will be transferred to the Polk County Jail at a later date, authorities said.

