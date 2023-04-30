AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot Saturday night in Auburndale, according to police.

The Auburndale Police Department said the shooting happened at about 8:33 p.m. on Allred Drive.

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, one person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 863-965-5555 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.