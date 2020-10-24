3 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Lake Wales Friday night that left three dead.
The crash involved two trucks and two SUVs. It occurred near 20000 State Road 60.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released an official statement yet, but said the three were dead and several trauma alerts were called.
