3 dead after fiery Lake Wales wreck

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died Friday evening after a three-vehicle wreck in Lake Wales, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

A PCSO release said its emergency communications center got calls at about 7:30 p.m. about a collision on SR-60, one mile east from County Road 630.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a Nissan Pathfinder had entered the wrong lane and hit a Jeep Wrangler head-on.

After the initial collision, a Chevrolet Impala driving behind the Jeep tried to swerve out of the way but hit the Pathfinder as well.

The sheriff’s office said the Jeep caught on fire immediately. The two woman inside, 62-year-old Ashley Mansard and 52-year-old Lori Mansard of Port St. Lucie, died at the scene.

Deputies said the Pathfinder’s driver, an unidentified man, died as well.

Meanwhile, the Impala’s driver, 27-year-old Jessica Duarte of Lakeland, was taken to a hospital for back pain from the crash. Her passengers escaped the crash unharmed.

Nearby roadways were closed for around three hours, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck is still under investigation.