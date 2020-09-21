3 children safe following armed carjacking, Bartow police investigating

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bartow Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening.

Police say the incident happened at 222 W. Ethelene St. just after 7:45 p.m.

The stolen car is a 2011 Kia Sorrento with a Florida license plate LLSF14.

Three small children were in the car at the time of the carjacking, however, all three have been recovered and are safe, according to police.

The suspects are described as two light-skinned Black men, approximately 130 pounds, and were last seen wearing camo masks.

Shots were fired and police say the suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034.

