US-98 back open after 3-car crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers using US-98 in north Lakeland experienced some delays Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a three-car crash caused major congestion on the highway near Old Dade City Road.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday. The road was opened back up just before 11 a.m.

Deputies do not believe there are any fatalities involved in the crash. They did not say if there were any injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what led up to the crash.