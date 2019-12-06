3 arrested after fight breaks out at Mulberry HS girl’s basketball game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were arrested after a dispute broke out at a basketball game at Mulberry High School Thursday night.

The Mulberry girls team was taking on the Avon Park girls. After the 47-25 win over Mulberry, deputies say the two teams got into an argument and it became physical.

“At the end of the game, some of the players got to fighting and some of the parents came out of the stands. That’s right, parents got involved,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.

Arvesta Daniels

Tyrek Hawthorne

Rebecca Rushing

Among the three taken into custody, 18-year-old Tyrek Hawthorne from Lake Placid.

“He punched a Mulberry player in the mouth and shoved another one by her face,” Judd said.

Also arrested, 46-year-old Rebecca Rushing from Sebring.

“And here’s mother of the week, Rebecca Rushing. She was charged with two counts of battery,” said Judd. “She came out of the stands, she pushed a Mulberry player and then kicked another Mulberry player. That’s right she’s from Avon Park. It’s not enough they won the game, she decided she had to get in there and kick around a few of the players.”

The third person arrested is 41-year-old Arvesta Daniels.

Sheriff Judd said he is the uncle of one of the players. He wasn’t arrested for fighting though.

“He tried to come into the gym after the fight was over,” Sheriff Judd said. “Deputies were there and said ‘we’re not letting anyone in. We’re still sorting out what happened.’ He pushed past the deputies… bad idea.”

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said some Mulberry students have been disciplined for their part in this. But reminds everyone, parents included, cool heads must prevail.

“We all get heated in the moment, but you have to contain that as parents,” said Byrd. “Parents should never enter a field or a court when there’s something that’s happening. When it’s something with children on a school level, we will deal with that at school level on the discipline side.”

Deputies say more arrests could come.

